DNR State Fair exhibit fact sheet (published August 15, 2024)

Main buildingThe historic DNR building at the State Fair is 90 years old this year. It opened Sept. 1, 1934.Crews from the Civilian Conservation Corps – a government work relief program designed to employ young men on environmental projects during the Great Depression – put up the building in less than six months using machined logs.Outdoor fish pondThe outdoor fish pond exhibit is one of the State Fair’s most popular attractions.There are about three dozen species of fish native to Minnesota in the outdoor pond.The pond holds about 50,000 gallons of water (an Olympic-sized swimming pool holds about 660,000 gallons of water).Fish Pond Talks take place at a quarter to the hour daily, from 9:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. These talks last about 15 minutes.Indoor aquariumsThe Minnesota DNR renovated its indoor fish exhibit in 2013, installing five large aquariums inside the main DNR building.Each tank shows fish and other animals such as turtles and snakes in their native Minnesota habitat. This includes trout from southeastern Minnesota, St. Croix River fish, and species from central, southern and northern Minnesota lakes.As part of the 2013 renovation, the aquariums were lowered, making it easier for all guests to see the fish, turtles and other species.Fire towerThe fire tower was specifically built for the State Fair to communicate about wildfire prevention to visitors.The tower originally opened in 1966 but closed in 1978 because of safety concerns.