2024 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Final Vehicle Count

For Immediate Release:  Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024

Contact:  Steve Kamarainen, Rapid City Region Traffic Engineer, 605-394-1622

STURGIS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) has tallied the final count for vehicles entering Sturgis for the 84th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which ran from Aug. 2-11, 2024. The final daily traffic counts at the nine locations entering Sturgis for the 2024 Rally are as follows:

Friday, Aug. 2, 2024: 51,179 vehicles entered

  • Down 1.5% from the previous five-year average

Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024: 55,127 vehicles entered

  • Down 2.3% from the previous five-year average

Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024: 52,182 vehicles entered

  • Down 12.7% from the previous five-year average

Monday, Aug. 5, 2024: 55,971 vehicles entered

  • Down 5.1% from the previous five-year average

Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024: 54,451 vehicles entered

  • Down 5.2% from the previous five-year average

Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024: 52,878 vehicles entered

  • Down 3.6% from the previous five-year average

Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024: 50,053 vehicles entered

  • Up 1.1% from the previous five-year average

Friday, Aug. 9, 2024: 44,671 vehicles entered

  • Down 0.5% from the previous five-year average

Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024: 34,583 vehicles entered

  • Up 1.7% from the previous five-year average

Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024: 19,892 vehicles entered

  • Down 5.1% from the previous five-year average

2024 Total Vehicles Entered: 470,987 Vehicles                      

Previous Five-Year Average: 488,720 Vehicles

Once compiled, a full report (including traffic counts across the greater Black Hills area) will be available on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/transportation/highways/traffic during the week of Aug. 19, 2024.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30

2024 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Final Vehicle Count

