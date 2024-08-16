Ron Carúpano Honors National Rum Day with Global Campaign: 'Taste the Exceptional'

Ron Carúpano celebrates National Rum Day with a global campaign, "Taste the Exceptional," showcasing their premium rums and promoting the brand worldwide.

MIAMI, FL, USA, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned Venezuelan excellence emblem Ron Carúpano is starting a worldwide campaign under the subject "Taste the Exceptional" on this International Rum Day. With an especially strong emphasis on our esteemed collection of rums, this project encourages rum aficionados all over to experience the particular legacy and creative energy that constitute Ron Carúpano.

A Cultural Reference Point and a Legacy of Mastery

Ron Carúpano is more than just the usual; he's a kind friend to get-togethers, a seamless discussion partner, and a celebration's spirit booster. Every drink of Ron Carúpano ties you to the rich tapestry of Venezuelan culture, a tradition full of passion and delight. We appreciate our legendary heritage and also look ahead with an eye toward innovation and quality. While honoring our beloved customs, we create our newest expressions to satisfy the modern palette.

The manifesto for the campaign

"To really know oneself is to grasp our likes and reject compromising with anything less. We want to produce remarkable events in which we feel really unique. "Taste the Exceptional" results from our curiosity and quest for perfection, even if there are countless alternatives ahead of us.

Ron Carúpano: Legacy of World Acceptance

Having almost 260 years of history, Ron Carupano, who received Best Rum in the World, epitomizes Venezuelan rum. Our rum's great quality is shaped by a demanding environment, a distinct microclimate, the long maturing of sugar cane alcohol, clean spring water, and over two centuries of mixing knowledge. First recognized female Master Blender from Venezuela, Carmen López de Bastidas has spent 32 years creating our unique rum characteristics, therefore honoring this history.

Presenting the Prestige Line.

Celebrating International Rum Day, we proudly show our Prestige Collection with three outstanding rums:

Ron Carúpano Reserve 1996: This limited-edition rum has an unusual double-aging technique. With just 5,000 decanters a year, its barrel-aged reserves from 1996 set it apart among our portfolio and the Venezuelan rum market.

Ron Carúpano X.O.: A monument to the blending of history and modernism, Ron Carúpano X.O. has mixes spanning 18 to 35 years, including Family Antique Reserves. Its unique taste notes of caramel, brioche, toffee, walnut, and almond make it a must-have for collectors and connoisseurs, even if only 2,000 decanters are manufactured annually.

Ron Carúpano Legendario is the first Venezuelan rum matured in a single barrel for 25 years, therefore reflecting the apex of rum expertise. A real collector's gem, an annual small batch manufacture of just 500 numerated crystal decanters highlights their uniqueness.

Improves the event.

The Prestige Collection by Ron Carúpano is meant to make any event from the everyday spectacular. Sharing our outstanding rums helps you to commemorate the unique events of life in fashion.

