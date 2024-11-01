Rums of Puerto Rico starts an educational tour across Texas

Rums of Puerto Rico Texas Tour

There will be seminars and special tastings at Total Wine & More stores and the best rum bars.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rums of Puerto Rico, a program of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce and part of the Puerto Rico Government, is getting ready for a strategic tour of four big cities in Texas. The goal of the project is to bring attention to the high quality and long history of Puerto Rican rum in the U.S. market, with a focus on making it easier to find and enjoy in Texas.

Rums of Puerto Rico and The Rum Lab, which is known for putting on both the Texas Rum Festival in Dallas and the Puerto Rico Rum Festival, are working together on this trip. Together, they've planned a number of seminars and events to make Puerto Rican rums more well-known in the Texas market.

Seminars for learning at Total Wine & More

Every day of the tour, there will be an educational lecture at one of the best Total Wine & More stores. Juan Lastra will be in charge of these workshops. He is an ambassador for Rums of Puerto Rico and the owner of the Cocktail & Bites Bar in Puerto Rico. Tales of the Cocktail 2024 just named Cocktail & Bites one of the top 10 bars in Latin America. The bar is famous for its creative rum-based drinks and food pairings.

Bacardí and Don Q will be the two main Puerto Rican rums that will be talked about at the workshops. People who go will learn about the history, production, and taste profiles of these well-known brands, and they will be able to try and buy them there.

Events with guest bartenders at top rum bars

At night, the tour will go to some rum and cocktail bars across Texas, where Juan Lastra will host sets of guest bartenders. People who go to these special events can enjoy one-of-a-kind cocktails made by Ron del Barrilito, Bacardí, and Don Q. These drinks are based on the famous mixology skills of Cocktail & Bites Bar.

Getting more rum into the Texas market

“Texas is a key market for the rum category," says Ana M. Ramos, Director of the Rums of Puerto Rico program. "Many of our leading brands are already available in the Lone Star State, and with this tour, we aim to further enhance brand recognition and connect consumers with the unique story and flavors of Puerto Rican rum.”

With more people wanting high-end spirits and craft cocktails, the Rums of Puerto Rico tour should be a great chance for both consumers and workers in the industry to learn more about how deep and versatile Puerto Rican rum is.

The tour agenda is the following:

11/13/24 - Houston

6pm | Total Wine & More >>> 518 West University - 2617 W Holcombe Blvd

9pm | Lei Low Bar >>> 6412 N Main St C

11/14/24 - San Antonio

6pm | Total Wine & More >>> 503 Del Norte - 125 NW Loop 410 Ste 260

9pm | 1919 Bar >>> 1420 S Alamo St.

11/15/24 - Austin

6pm | Total Wine & More >>> 509 Sunset Valley - 5601 Brodie Ln #800

9pm | Caña Rum Bar >>> 405 E 7th St

11/16/24 (sat) - Dallas

6pm | Total Wine & More >>> 501 Park Lane - 9350 N Central Expy

9pm | Swizzle Tiki Bar >>> 1802 Greenville Ave #110

For tickets or more information, please visit Rums of PR Instagram Account (@rumsofpuertorico) or www.texasrumfest.com.

