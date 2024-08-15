FDLE agents arrest Lehigh Acres man for possession of child sexual abuse material

August 15, 2024

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) today arrested Phuc Minh Tran, 37, of Lehigh Acres, on ten counts of second-degree felony charges of possession of images of child sexual abuse material.

While serving a search warrant connected to an ongoing investigation, FDLE agents found multiple electronic storage devices containing child sexual abuse material. The devices were seized and will undergo further forensic analysis.

Tran was arrested and booked into the Lee County Jail.

The case is being investigated by the FDLE Fort Myers cyber-crime unit.

Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution is prosecuting the case.

Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.

For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

(850) 410-7001

