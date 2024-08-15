Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,254 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,262 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Brad Finstad for Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Brad Finstad to represent Minnesota’s First Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

"Representative Brad Finstad has been a champion in Congress, representing his constituents by standing up for pro-growth solutions benefiting small businesses, job creators, and workers across Minnesota’s First District," said U.S. Chamber Vice President of the Midwest Region John Kirchner. "The Chamber is proud to support Representative Finstad in his re-election campaign, and we look forward to working together in the 119th Congress to pass legislation that will benefit all hardworking job creators and Americans."

"I am honored to have the support and endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce,” said Rep. Finstad. “The strength of our nation is based on our free market system. When people are allowed to build and maintain businesses then all Americans have an opportunity to thrive." 

##

You just read:

U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Brad Finstad for Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more