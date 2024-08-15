U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Brad Finstad for Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Brad Finstad to represent Minnesota’s First Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

"Representative Brad Finstad has been a champion in Congress, representing his constituents by standing up for pro-growth solutions benefiting small businesses, job creators, and workers across Minnesota’s First District," said U.S. Chamber Vice President of the Midwest Region John Kirchner. "The Chamber is proud to support Representative Finstad in his re-election campaign, and we look forward to working together in the 119th Congress to pass legislation that will benefit all hardworking job creators and Americans."

"I am honored to have the support and endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce,” said Rep. Finstad. “The strength of our nation is based on our free market system. When people are allowed to build and maintain businesses then all Americans have an opportunity to thrive."

##