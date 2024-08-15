New Chamber Analysis Reveals Potential Risks of Widespread Bans on Essential Chemistries

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A new analysis released today by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce demonstrates that widespread bans on essential chemistries, including PFAS, could have profound impacts on the daily lives of millions of Americans and disrupt the U.S. economy.

The report examines the dependence on fluorochemistries of seven critical U.S. sectors including aerospace manufacturing, data centers, defense equipment and systems, the energy transition, health care, mobility and semiconductors. Fluorochemistries today are safely used to manufacture equipment and products ranging from airplanes and vehicles to pacemakers and computer chips. All told, over 6 million jobs work in these sectors, providing over $2.4 trillion in output and nearly $1 trillion in GDP.

“Fluorochemistries, including PFAS, are essential to our way of life,” said Marty Durbin, senior vice president of policy at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “Our new report demonstrates how they are used in seven important sectors, and just how much is at risk if policymakers take the wrong approach to regulating PFAS. Not only would we lose access to products that we rely on, but our economy would face severely negative consequences,” he said.

The Chamber supports efforts to accelerate the responsible cleanup of PFAS in the environment based on the best science and risk management. There are no alternatives to many fluorochemistries, including some PFAS, and companies have developed safe and effective ways of utilizing those chemistries that minimize risk to the environment.

In aerospace manufacturing, fluoropolymers are used to manufacture hydraulic systems, wiring, and insulation materials, which enhances the durability of aircraft. Fluorinated gases, or F-gases, are a climate-friendly innovate chemistry that is crucial to the operation of data centers by providing superior air cooling and fire suppression systems, which enable them to be efficient and safe. Essential fluorochemistries are integral to the manufacture of guided missiles and tanks in the defense sector because they function well in extreme environments.

Fluorochemistries support the energy transition by providing critical materials that improve the efficiency and lifespan of renewable energy technologies, including solar panels, wind turbines, and lithium-ion batteries. Fluorochemistries in health care are vital to the production of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and diagnostic equipment, ensuring high standards of performance and safety. The mobility sector utilizes fluoropolymers to increase the lifespan and performance of mechanical components, such as air-conditioning systems, electronics, and electric vehicle batteries.

“The bottom line is that policymakers at every level—federal, state, and local—have to get this right,” said Durbin. “Broad bans on PFAS are not based on science, are simply not workable, and risk putting entire industries out of business—and even put our security at risk.”

Last summer, the U.S. Department of Defense released a report on “Critical Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substance Uses” directed by Congress. The report concluded that “losing access to PFAS due to overly broad regulations or severe market contractions would greatly impact national security and DoD’s ability to fulfill its mission, and impact domestic defense industrial base manufacturing and supply.”

The new Chamber analysis includes data for each state on the prevalence of industries reliant on fluorochemistries. The analysis was conducted by FTI consulting and used the IMPLAN model, a widely used economic tool. The Chamber’s Essential Chemistry for America initiative is dedicated to safeguarding access to fluorochemistries by increasing awareness of their essential role across every major sector of the U.S. economy.