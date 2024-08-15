DMV News You Can Use for August 2024

A Message from Director Robinson

Greetings DC! The 2024-2025 school year is just around the corner. As students return to school this month, we want to remind you to please slow down when driving in neighborhood school zones and watch for children congregating or playing near bus stops.

In this month's newsletter, we include some important school bus safety information to help protect our children. Did you know that the school bus is one of the safest vehicles on the road? Less than 1% of all traffic fatalities involve children on school transportation vehicles. Keep reading to learn more about how to stay safe around school buses.

Also, this month DMV's Ignition Interlock Program reminds us of the costly penalties associated with impaired driving; and, we encourage you to learn more about becoming a thriving Commercial Driver License (CDL) driver in the District.

As a reminder, DC DMV holds a monthly live chat to connect with DC residents and answer your questions. Please join me for the DC DMV Live Chat, held the first Thursday of each month. I'll be online for a full hour to respond in real-time to any of your DC DMV-related questions. Our next online live chat is scheduled for Thursday, September 5 at 12 pm.

Thank you for reading this edition of our newsletter. Enjoy and stay safe!

DMV News You Can Use - August 2024