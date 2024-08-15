U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Dan Newhouse for Washington’s 4th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Dan Newhouse to represent Washington’s Fourth Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

"Representative Dan Newhouse has been a champion in Congress, unafraid to do what is necessary to find commonsense, pro-growth solutions to the challenges facing small businesses and rural communities," said Chris Eyler, Vice President of the U.S. Chamber's Northwest Regional Team. "As a farmer and small businessman, Representative Newhouse understands from real world experience exactly what America’s job creators need to succeed, and the Chamber is proud to support his re-election campaign.”

“I am honored to be endorsed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce,” said Representative Newhouse. “As a farmer and small business owner, I have experienced how government red tape and regulations placed on small businesses threaten our ability to grow and thrive, which is why I fight to support our small businesses and tax policies that favor growth rather than punishing our local communities even further."

