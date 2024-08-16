SAY San Diego Announces the Departure of Nancy Gannon Hornberger, President & CEO, in Early 2025
The San Diego-based organization’s president and CEO will step down next year after 11 years with the organization.
It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve at SAY San Diego with our brilliant staff, dedicated board of directors and outstanding community partners.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAY San Diego, a San Diego, CA-based dynamic nonprofit organization that strengthens the whole child, whole family, and whole community by promoting equity, opportunity, and well-being, will be entering 2025 under new leadership as current President and CEO Nancy Gannon Hornberger departs the organization.
The nonprofit’s board of directors announced the forthcoming change.
“It is with deep gratitude for her leadership that I share the news that Nancy Gannon Hornberger, President and CEO of Social Advocates for Youth, San Diego (SAY San Diego), will be departing in early 2025 following 11 years of visionary service to youth, families and our community,” announced Theresa Carter, President of the Board of Directors.
Nancy has nurtured and developed relationships with all levels of government, schools, philanthropy, partner nonprofits, healthcare, and the business community, to fortify and expand SAY San Diego’s 50+ year mission to bring opportunity, equity and well-being to San Diego County children and families.
“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve at SAY San Diego with our brilliant staff, dedicated board of directors and outstanding community partners,” said Nancy Gannon Hornberger, President and CEO. “SAY San Diego is a leading organization for all the right reasons. Together, we have built the greatness that SAY San Diego stands for. Our organization’s mission is clear, trusted, and enduring.”
Under Nancy’s leadership, SAY San Diego responded to urgent needs, providing emergency cash assistance, housing and health care navigation and support, and workplace/community childcare. She has supported program expansion into early home visiting, school-aged STEAM programs, fatherhood initiatives, mental health services for justice-involved adults and for youth and families at their schools, among other areas. Vital long-standing service areas were also enhanced, including youth and resident leadership, extended learning programs, alcohol, tobacco and other drug prevention, family resource centers, and child and family well-being services.
With Nancy’s guidance, SAY San Diego leaned into its core values of equity, diversity and inclusion, trauma-informed practice and community collaboration. Nancy managed effectively through the COVID-19 crisis, diversified funding sources and elevated public outreach, resulting in increasingly greater budget and service capacity.
“Nancy has graciously committed to a smooth transition over the next few months while the Board of Directors searches for a new President and CEO. She is leaving SAY San Diego in an excellent position with strong programming, a talented staff, a healthy mix of revenue, and a very bright future,” said Barbara Ryan, Search Committee Chair.
The SAY San Diego CEO Search Committee is excited to partner with Morris & Berger on a comprehensive search.
Please see more information at this link: SAY-SD CEO Morris&Berger
About SAY San Diego
SAY San Diego has provided critical resources for vulnerable families for over 50 years, offering over 30 programs that reach 30,000 families annually.
They focus on addressing the comprehensive needs of a child, individual, or family instead of focusing on one specific problem or symptom, thereby helping families and their communities reach their full potential. The services offered by SAY San Diego are designed to address disparities in access to education, healthcare, childcare, and legal services, with an emphasis on community development.
SAY San Diego: Our vision is opportunity, equity, and well-being for all San Diegans.
