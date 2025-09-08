Momentum CFO Founder Rosemary Linden Named 2025 CFO of the Year by San Diego Business Journal

CFO of Year Award Logo Momentum CFO Rosemary Linden Wins CFO of the Year Momentum CFO Logo

Award recognizes Linden’s strategic financial leadership and impact on business growth in the San Diego community

I’m honored to be named CFO of the Year by the San Diego Business Journal. It validates the leap I took in founding Momentum CFO in 2016, when consulting CFOs were uncommon.” — Rosemary Linden, Momentum CFO Founder

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rosemary Linden , Founder and President of the financial consultancy Momentum CFO , has been named 2025 CFO of the Year in the Consulting CFO category by the San Diego Business Journal. The award celebrates chief financial officers whose financial acumen, strategic foresight, and leadership have driven company growth and positively impacted the San Diego community.“I’m honored to be named CFO of the Year by the San Diego Business Journal. It validates the leap I took in founding Momentum CFO in 2016, when consulting CFOs were uncommon,” said Linden. “I’m incredibly grateful for the trust my clients place in me and remain committed to delivering excellence in every engagement.”For over 25 years, Linden has built a diverse background working with Fortune 500 corporations, founder-led startups, and nonprofit organizations. She has guided finance teams at major companies like WD-40 Company and Quest Diagnostics. Today, through Momentum CFO, she provides enterprise-level financial experience to midsize companies that are scaling but are not yet ready for a full-time finance executive.Linden’s approach focuses on equipping organizations to scale profitably and sustainably by providing financial discipline and strategic insight. “My role is not simply to deliver numbers but to build the financial infrastructure that supports growth and empowers leaders to act quickly and decisively,” Linden said.Linden advises that forward-looking financial planning is critical for navigating uncertain economic conditions. She notes that while accounting shows what happened, finance helps anticipate what comes next. By implementing Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A) capabilities, such as long-term forecasting and scenario analysis, she helps businesses anticipate change and respond proactively. She turns financial data into strategic guidance, equipping leaders, boards, and investors with the insight to make confident, well-informed decisions.Beyond her client work, Linden is a member of the Association for Financial Professionals’ North American FP&A Advisory Council, a national body that shapes best practices for corporate finance. She also serves on the leadership team of San Diego Women in Finance and is a passionate mentor.“One of the most rewarding aspects of my career has been encouraging women to see themselves in leadership roles, including becoming CFO,” she noted.Linden has experience across industries, including technology, healthcare, professional services, and consumer products.========================================================================About Momentum CFOFounded by Rosemary Linden, Momentum CFO provides fractional and consulting CFO services to midsize companies. The firm brings enterprise-level experience to organizations that are scaling but not yet ready for a full-time finance executive. By applying a forward-looking lens, Momentum CFO helps businesses plan for expansion, allocate resources effectively, and make strategic decisions in uncertain economic conditions. The firm’s focus is on building the financial infrastructure that supports profitable, sustainable growth and empowers leaders to act decisively.

