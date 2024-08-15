MPD Arrests Suspects in Northeast Assault and Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrests of two suspects in an assault with intent to commit robbery in Northeast.

On August 7, 2024, at approximately 1:10 a.m., the victim reported being in the 4600 block of Burroughs Avenue, Northeast, when two suspects, one armed with a handgun, approached him and began assaulting him. The suspects then demanded property from the victim. The victim complied and fled the scene. The detective’s investigation revealed the suspects had fled in a black Nissan Versa with D.C. registration.

On Wednesday, August 14, 2024, members of the United States Park Police located and stopped the wanted black Nissan Versa. The Sixth District Detectives Unit responded to the scene to continue the investigation.

As a result of the detective’s investigation, 25-year-old Gregory Howard Grooms of Northeast, and 25-year-old Debon Antonio Thomas of Southeast were charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank our partners at the United States Park Police for their assistance in this case.

CCN: 24120810

###