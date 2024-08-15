Choice Financial Group, Inc. Named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Choice Financial Group has been named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, recognizing it as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S.

We are honored to be featured on this year’s Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row. CFG has rapidly expanded to 43 locations through 25 acquisitions, serving over 50,000 clients nationwide.” — Robert J. Hilb, CEO