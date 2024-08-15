Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,269 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,258 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Arrest Man For Sexual Solicitation Of A Minor in Anne Anrundel County

Maryland State Police News Release

(WALDORF, MD) – Troopers arrested a man yesterday after a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation developed evidence of online sexual solicitation of a minor.

The suspect is identified as Rafee Al-Mansur, 33, of Waldorf, Maryland. Al-Mansur is charged with two counts of sexual solicitation of a minor. He was transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center.

Beginning in April 2024, members of the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force developed evidence of sexual solicitation of a minor in an online chat. An investigation led to the identification of a suspect, who believed he was communicating with a 13-year-old girl in an online chat.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations served a search warrant at the suspect’s residence in Charles County. Al-Mansur was arrested at the scene.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office for Crime Prevention and Policy and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

The investigation continues.

Rafee Al-Mansur

Rafee Al-Mansur

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

 

 

You just read:

Maryland State Police Arrest Man For Sexual Solicitation Of A Minor in Anne Anrundel County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more