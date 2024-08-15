September Author Talks at State Library & Archives Examines Letters from the Civil War Home Front

August 15, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Join us at the Tennessee State Library & Archives on Saturday, September 7 for the latest installment in the “Author Talks” series, featuring Dr. Minoa Uffelman. This free presentation begins at 1:00 p.m. and examines letters from the Civil War Home Front.

“Dr. Uffelman will share her unique perspective with her audience about this pivotal time in American history,” said Tennessee State Librarian and Archivist Jamie Ritter. “We encourage Tennesseans who want to learn more about Civil War era correspondences to visit the Library & Archives on September 7.”

Minoa D. Uffelman is a retired Professor of History and Philosophy at Austin Peay State University. She has edited The Diary of Serepta Jordan and Nannie Haskins Williams: One Southern Woman’s Life of Rebellion to Reconstruction. Her latest book, Sarah Kennedy Letters: Life under Occupation in the Upper South, which she co-edited with Phyllis Smith and Dr. Ellen Kanervo, explores the personal experiences of Sarah Kennedy, as she navigated the challenges of life on the home front during the Civil War.

“Dr. Uffelman’s research provides an important window into the lives of individuals who experienced the Civil War firsthand,” said Director of Public Services Gordon Belt. “This opportunity demonstrates the Library & Archives' ongoing commitment to preserving and sharing historical documents and records with Tennesseans.”

Dr. Uffelman has written 25 book reviews and 30 encyclopedia entries, and she has delivered several scholarly presentations. She has received multiple awards for her academic work, including the Alumni Association Distinguished Professor Award, the Art and Heritage Lifetime Achievement Award, the Student Affairs Student Impact Award, and many more.

This event will take place at the Library & Archives located at 1001 Rep. John Lewis Way N. on Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, across from the Tennessee State Museum. The facility's garage is on Junior Gilliam Way. Seating for this event is limited, so reservations are required. You can make a reservation by visiting the event page at https://bit.ly/3SFkHm0.

For the latest information, follow our social media channels: Facebook: Tennessee State Library & Archives and Instagram: @tnlibarchives.

You can also learn more about the Library & Archives by calling (615) 741-2764 or emailing ask@tsla.libanswers.com.

###