Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett Announces 2024 Civics Essay Contest Winners

March 11, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett today announced the 12 winners of the 2024 Civics Essay Contest. A total of 4,356 students participated in the contest with the theme: “Why Trusted Sources Matter.”

This year’s winners are:

9-12th Grade:

First: Alyssa Treat, Lawrence County High School (Lawrence County)

Second: Jasmine Smith, Knoxville Montessori School (Knox County)

Third: Molly Parker, Moore County High School (Moore County)

6-8th Grade:

First: Klein Boyd, Signal Mountain Middle High School (Hamilton County)

Second: Naomi Blair, Tipton Rosemark Academy (Shelby County)

Third: Sophia Dubosarskiy, Sunset Middle School (Williamson County)

3-5th Grade:

First: Walker Andrews, Dogwood Elementary School (Shelby County)

Second: George Cooper Glennon, Towne Acres Elementary School (Washington County)

Third: Kei Siglin, Idlewild Elementary School (Shelby County)

K-2nd Grade:

First: George Dagermangy, St. Henry School (Davidson County)

Second: Nicholas (Nico) Higgs, Thomas Magnet School (Bedford County)

Third: Mateo Podesta, Highland Rim Academy (Putnam County)

“Congratulations to this year’s winners, and all who participated in the 2024 Civics Essay Contest,” said Secretary Hargett. “Getting our information from reliable sources matters, and I hope all contest participants better understand to always consider their sources so they will make informed decisions.”

Each winner receives a TNStars 529 College Savings Program scholarship and a trip to the State Capitol. First-place winners receive a $500 scholarship, second-place winners receive $ 250, and third-place winners receive $100.

The Civics Essay Contest was created in 2016, and it is intended to better integrate civics into schools, encouraging students to contemplate their role as citizens. This year’s contest was open to all public, private school, or home school association students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Ninety-three students have received awards through the program since its creation.

The Secretary of State’s Civics Essay Contest, Anne Dallas Dudley Award, College Voter Registration Competition, and Student Mock Election are part of the office’s longstanding civics engagement efforts to prepare students to be actively engaged citizens.

For more information about civic engagement and education efforts in Tennessee through the Secretary of State’s office, please click here.

