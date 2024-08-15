Maryland’s Seafood, Eat Food Pass

August 15, 2024

Indulge in Maryland Seafood and Win Prizes

ANNAPOLIS, MD (August 15, 2024) – Maryland’s Best, a marketing program of the Maryland Department of Agriculture, has announced the release of the Maryland’s Best Seafood, Eat Food pass. Consumers who sign up for the pass will use it to explore Maryland restaurants dishing out fresh and local seafood.

“Maryland is known for its blue crabs, but we also have many other local seafood options now, such as perch, farm-raised oysters, wild Chesapeake blue catfish,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “I invite Maryland residents and visitors to download the app and start eating your way through the state.”

The pass, developed in partnership with Bandwango, aims to encourage the consumption of fresh Maryland seafood. Consumers can head to MarylandsBest.net and follow the instructions to download the web-based platform. From there, simply select a restaurant on the list, or a seafood event, check in on the platform and build up points to win prizes including a Seafood, Eat Food cutlery set, water bottle, or “Shuck Yeah, I ate Maryland Seafood” t-shirt.

“Not only are you enjoying delicious seafood from Maryland’s waterways, you are also supporting local jobs and the economy by ensuring you’re eating local,” said Stephanie Pazzaglia, Chair of the Maryland Seafood Marketing Commission.

Additionally, some participating restaurants may have special offers that can be redeemed and be used towards building up points for prizes. Enjoy your summer filled with Maryland seafood, and feel good knowing you’re supporting local watermen and getting the freshest Maryland seafood around!

For more information and to see a list of participating restaurants, please visit MarylandsBest.net or contact Maryland’s Best Seafood Marketing Director Matthew Scales at matthew.scales1@maryland.gov.

# # #