Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,269 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,260 in the last 365 days.

Maryland’s Seafood, Eat Food Pass

Indulge in Maryland Seafood and Win Prizes

ANNAPOLIS, MD (August 15, 2024) – Maryland’s Best, a marketing program of the Maryland Department of Agriculture, has announced the release of the Maryland’s Best Seafood, Eat Food pass. Consumers who sign up for the pass will use it to explore Maryland restaurants dishing out fresh and local seafood. 

 

“Maryland is known for its blue crabs, but we also have many other local seafood options now, such as perch, farm-raised oysters, wild Chesapeake blue catfish,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “I invite Maryland residents and visitors to download the app and start eating your way through the state.”

 

The pass, developed in partnership with Bandwango, aims to encourage the consumption of fresh Maryland seafood. Consumers can head to MarylandsBest.net and follow the instructions to download the web-based platform. From there, simply select a restaurant on the list, or a seafood event, check in on the platform and build up points to win prizes including a Seafood, Eat Food cutlery set, water bottle, or “Shuck Yeah, I ate Maryland Seafood” t-shirt. 

“Not only are you enjoying delicious seafood from Maryland’s waterways, you are also supporting local jobs and the economy by ensuring you’re eating local,” said Stephanie Pazzaglia, Chair of the Maryland Seafood Marketing Commission.

 

Additionally, some participating restaurants may have special offers that can be redeemed and be used towards building up points for prizes. Enjoy your summer filled with Maryland seafood, and feel good knowing you’re supporting local watermen and getting the freshest Maryland seafood around!

 

For more information and to see a list of participating restaurants, please visit MarylandsBest.net or contact Maryland’s Best Seafood Marketing Director Matthew Scales at matthew.scales1@maryland.gov

# # # 

You just read:

Maryland’s Seafood, Eat Food Pass

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more