April 9, 2026

Renewed Agreement Between Maryland Department of Agriculture, EPA Supports Farmers, Environmental Stewardship

ANNAPOLIS, MD (April 09, 2026)—At an event held at the Urban Farm Incubator at Watkins Park in Prince George’s County Maryland, the Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Mid-Atlantic Region. This action renews the original MOU first signed in 2020, continuing to strengthen relationships and collaborative activities that support Maryland’s farmers and natural resources.

In particular, this MOU amplifies both agencies’ commitment to carrying out expanded communications, education, outreach, regulatory and compliance programs, funding and training of agricultural practices that benefit the environment.

“Every day, I see the commitment Maryland’s farmers bring to environmental stewardship, whether it’s ensuring our soils are healthy to implementing conservation practices to improve Chesapeake Bay water quality,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “This renewed partnership with EPA strengthens our commitment to the agricultural community by providing the tools and collaboration to support productive farms and a sustainable environment.”

The MOU outlines the following collaborative goals and activities:

Enhanced communication and collaboration through regular meetings to align priorities and share updates, with continued support of the Chesapeake Bay Program Agricultural Advisory Committee.

Promote educational opportunities through engagement with Maryland’s agricultural community through roundtables, farm tours and EPA’s participation in events to expand dialogue and collaboration.

Recognize the actions and environmental stewardship of Maryland farms while developing measurement approaches that account for conservation efforts and promoting sustainable agriculture and environmental protection.

Amplify funding opportunities that showcase conservation efforts and innovative approaches that strengthen environmental stewardship and resilience.

Coordinate regulatory program implementation through joint trainings, improving water quality efforts, strengthening collaboration among EPA, MDA and the Maryland Department of the Environment to further program compliance and participation, and increased engagement with EPA when communicating with Maryland’s farmers.

“Across Maryland, farmers are proving that strong bottom lines and healthy farms can grow together—and we’re proud to stand with them,” said EPA Regional Administrator Amy Van Blarcom-Lackey. “With this agreement, EPA and MDA are speeding access to tools and support that build soil health, boost efficiency, safeguard streams and the Chesapeake Bay, and bolster urban and rural communities alike.”

This MOU will remain in effect until 2031.

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