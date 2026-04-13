April 13, 2026

Maryland Department of Agriculture Joins Ground-Breaking of New Grain Transloading Facility at Port of Baltimore

ANNAPOLIS, MD (April 10, 2026) — The Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore today hosted a groundbreaking for a new grain transloading facility at the Seagirt Marine Terminal. Under a partnership agreement between Ports America Chesapeake and Frey Commodities, the new facility will make it easier for Maryland farmers to get their products to the Port for export worldwide. The facility will encompass four acres, include three grain silos, and be used to facilitate the export of soybeans, corn, wheat, and other agricultural commodities around the world. The facility is expected to be open and operational in August 2026.

“This new partnership with Frey adds transloading capabilities at the Port of Baltimore and creates a more efficient, streamlined supply chain for farmers while strengthening the region’s competitive position,” said Mark Schmidt, president of Ports America Chesapeake. “Direct delivery to Seagirt reduces complexity and cost for producers and allows the Port to expand agricultural exports.”

Currently, there is no direct transloading facility at the Port of Baltimore to move grain and soybeans from trucks into containers for export shipping operations. Farmers currently need to place their grain into empty shipping containers located offsite, which are then picked up and brought into the Port.

Under the new system, a farm truck will come directly into the Seagirt terminal, deposit its grain onto a conveyor system, which will transport it directly into a silo. Ports America Chesapeake will then remove the grain from the silo when it’s ready to ship and place it into containers for export operations.

“This is a significant achievement for Maryland farming, agricultural logistics, and the Port of Baltimore,” said Maryland Deputy Transportation Secretary Samantha Biddle. “Thanks to the unique partnership between Ports America Chesapeake and Frey, we will soon have a much more efficient, as well as cleaner and greener, way of moving different Maryland produced grains into international markets.”

“As the nation’s top port in the country for handling farm machinery, farms across the nation have long depended on the Port of Baltimore,” said Maryland Port Administration Executive Director Jonathan Daniels. “This new transloading facility will be another way that our Port separates from the pack in being the best agricultural port in the U.S.”

Container transloading directly at the Port of Baltimore eliminates the current process of traditional offsite loading and additional truck transfers. This will enable the project to also be more environmentally beneficial by reducing offsite loading emissions. It will also significantly reduce truck miles, lower transportation costs and streamline the supply chain for regional producers.

“This project will be a major win for grain producers in Maryland, Delaware and Pennsylvania by providing a more efficient supply-chain model that connects them to growing overseas demand,” said Mike Adamchak, chief commercial officer at Frey. “It also strengthens our ability to connect producers across North America with global markets.”

“Maryland agriculture benefits significantly from expanded export opportunities, and this new transloading facility is a critical step in connecting our grain and soybean producers with the global marketplace,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “By streamlining the supply chain and providing direct access to the Port of Baltimore, we are reducing costs for our farm families and ensuring they remain competitive. This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to creating more efficient, resilient pathways that support the long-term economic growth of Maryland’s agricultural industry.

“This new facility will help strengthen Maryland’s economy by lowering the cost of doing business for agricultural producers in our state and the region,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Harry Coker, Jr. “This will also help draw more business to Maryland as more suppliers from across the country see the Port of Baltimore as the ideal gateway to get their products to the global market.”

Once operational, the facility will function as a full-service grain elevator with the capacity to load more than 200 containers per week. The three silos will have a combined capacity of 60,000 bushels and support inbound shipments from both truck and rail.

Short line rail access to CSX and Norfolk Southern will enhance connectivity for Midwest producers, providing a more direct and efficient export route to markets through the Port of Baltimore.

High resolution images and project renderings are available here.

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