ADOT unveils three new specialty license plates

PHOENIX – Arizonans have more choices to support their favorite charitable causes as the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division offers three additional specialty license plates.

With the addition of the Hualapai Tribe, Phoenix Rising FC and Rotary International specialty plates, MVD now offers 104 options that can be viewed at azdot.gov/plates and ordered at azmvdnow.gov/plates.

In addition to the three new plates, Arizona Highways and the redesigned Keep Arizona Beautiful plates are both now available as motorcycle plates.

“Specialty license plates offer a great way to customize a vehicle and show your proud support for one of these uniquely Arizona organizations,” MVD Director Eric Jorgensen said. “MVD is pleased to offer the various plates that will have an impact for the organizations dedicated to improving Arizona and our communities.”

Most specialty plates cost $25 each year. Of that amount, $17 goes to a designated charity or nonprofit group. During the fiscal year that ended June 30, sales of specialty plates contributed over $12 million for various causes and charities.

Specialty plates are authorized by the Arizona Legislature and have been offered since 1989. Plate designs complete a review by ADOT and law enforcement. Personalization can be added for an additional $25 per year.

Learn more about each of these plates:

Hualapai Tribe

This specialty plate is available to anyone, and $17 goes to the Hualapai Tribe for ongoing human services to Tribal elders, healthy and positive activities for Tribal youth, and support for programs related to health, recreation and education in the community.

“The Hualapai Tribe is proud to have a specialty license plate now available to citizens across Arizona and is grateful to the many Tribal members who helped make this possible,” said Tribal Chairman Duane Clarke. “Those who purchase the Hualapai Tribe specialty plates will be helping with ongoing support for programs in the community. This is a great opportunity, and we look forward to sharing the many benefits with the Hualapai people.”

Phoenix Rising FC

This specialty plate is available to anyone, and $17 goes to provide soccer programs and services to boys and girls K thru 12 whose families have financial challenges.

"Our fans have been asking for a Phoenix Rising license plate for years, and we’re thrilled to finally make this a reality. We involved our fans every step of the way to select the most popular plate while adhering to the state’s guidelines," said Phoenix Rising President Bobby Dulle. "It’s a fantastic way for our fans to show their Rising pride on the road and, best of all, every plate purchased will support our youth programs, helping to make the game more accessible for young players across our community."

Rotary International

This specialty plate is available to anyone, with $17 going to support the Rotary Clubs of Arizona and their projects.

“These license plates will not only showcase our commitment to service but also provide an opportunity for individuals to support Rotary's humanitarian efforts such as education, health, and clean water," said Stephen Phair, President and Founder of the Rotary Clubs of Arizona. "This has been a collaborative effort involving Rotarians from every corner of our state, and we are grateful for their contributions. The official license plate will serve as a symbol of Rotary's dedication to making a positive impact in communities locally and globally."

To view and order any specialty plate, please visit azmvdnow.gov.