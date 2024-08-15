SRC and AECL Sign MOU for Nuclear Research and Innovation

CANADA, August 15 - Released on August 15, 2024

Yesterday, the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) and Atomic Energy of Canada Ltd. (AECL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to promote and explore a collaborative and strategic approach to nuclear research and innovation within Canada.

This MOU lays the framework for cooperation between the two organizations through various key components including knowledge sharing and identifying potential opportunities for cross-collaboration.

"This collaboration between SRC and AECL aims to support priorities at both the provincial and federal level to promote the advancement of sustainable technologies such as nuclear microreactors," Minister Responsible for SRC Jeremy Harrison said. "The Government of Saskatchewan is committed to exploring the development of these technologies, and the associated applications that will create spin-off benefits for communities and industries."

"One of the best ways to tackle the huge challenge to decarbonization is by teaming up," AECL President and CEO Fred Dermarkar said. "That's exactly what this MOU achieves. SRC and AECL will leverage their unique skills and facilities to collaborate to accelerate the development and deployment of clean energy technologies."

In November 2023, the Saskatchewan Government announced $80 million in funding to SRC to pursue licensing and operation of a microreactor. SRC will apply the research and knowledge gained from the deployment of the first microreactor to better understand the technology and help plan future deployments in Saskatchewan.

"Since we embarked on this nuclear commercial demonstration project there's been tremendous interest in how these microreactors can be used across jurisdictions to help Canadians achieve clean energy goals," SRC President and CEO Mike Crabtree said. "We are excited to collaborate with AECL to jointly progress microreactor technology in Saskatchewan."

SRC is Canada's second-largest research and technology organization, providing services and products to its 1,400 clients in 22 countries around the world for over 77 years. SRC safely operated a SLOWPOKE-2 nuclear reactor for 38 years before decommissioning it in 2021. For more information, visit: www.srcnuclear.ca.

As a federal Crown corporation, AECL's mandate is to enable nuclear science and technology and to protect the environment by fulfilling the Government of Canada's radioactive waste and decommissioning responsibilities. AECL delivers its mandate through a long-term contract with Canadian Nuclear Laboratories for the management and operation of its sites.

