Saskatchewan Continues Investment in Successful Paramedic Training Bursary Program

The Government of Saskatchewan is investing over half a million in financial supports this year for individuals pursuing a frontline paramedic career in Saskatchewan.

Training bursaries will be available to students and new graduates of paramedic programs that commit to joining Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in Saskatchewan. The bursaries will continue to be administered by the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

“This program experienced a high success rate last year with 90 bursaries awarded to deserving recipients that will strengthen our province’s current and future paramedic workforce,” Health Minister Everett Hindley said. “Our government is pleased to again offer supports that will assist Saskatchewan residents wanting to study and work in the EMS field, especially in rural communities.”

One-time funding of $530,000 will provide approximately 58 bursaries to support paramedic training for EMS providers within the province. Bursaries will range from $5,000 for urban communities to $10,000 in rural and northern communities.

"We are excited about the Government of Saskatchewan's continued commitment to supporting paramedic training in Saskatchewan," Saskatchewan Health Authority Provincial Clinical and Support Services Vice President Bryan Witt said. "Last year's bursary program was a great success and allowed qualified applicants to receive essential financial aid for their education. The additional funding for the 2024-25 academic year will further strengthen the future of paramedicine in our province. A well-trained workforce is vital to meeting the growing health care needs of our communities."

"The Saskatchewan government's initiative to provide bursaries for the second year in a row for paramedics is a crucial step in continuing to address the pressing shortage of health care professionals in the province," Paramedic Services Chiefs of Saskatchewan (PSCS) Vice President Jessica Brost said. "By offering financial support to those pursuing careers as paramedics, the government is not only easing the burden of education costs but also actively encouraging more individuals to enter this vital field. This investment will ensure that paramedics will be able to provide emergency medical services across Saskatchewan for years to come, especially in our rural areas."

Paramedic training programs in Saskatchewan are primarily offered through Saskatchewan Polytechnic and Saskatchewan's regional colleges. Medavie HealthEd also provides an Advanced Care Paramedic program.

To qualify for bursaries, candidates need to meet the following criteria:

Be accepted into or a new graduate of a Primary Care Paramedic (PCP) and Advanced Care Paramedic (ACP) program;

Pass a pre-employment screening process through the Saskatchewan Health Authority or a contracted EMS provider;

Sign a return for service agreement for a minimum of two years employment with ground EMS in Saskatchewan, operated by the Saskatchewan Health Authority or a contracted EMS provider; and

Advanced Care Paramedic candidates will need to sign the agreement with services currently designated as, or prioritized for, future Advanced Life Support designation.

Primary Care Paramedic training seats at Saskatchewan Polytechnic and Saskatchewan's regional colleges were increased by 100 from 152 to 252 in 2023. Additional Primary Care Paramedic training seats became available in fall 2023.

For more details visit: Paramedic Training Bursaries | SaskHealthAuthority.

