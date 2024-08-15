Governor Abbott Congratulates Winners of Texas Veterans Commission’s Education Excellence Award

TEXAS, August 15 - August 15, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the 24 Texas public institutions of higher education honored with the 2024 Veteran Education Excellence Recognition Award by the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC). Established by the Texas Legislature, the award recognizes universities and colleges that provide excellence in education and related services that significantly contribute to the academic success of student veterans and military-connected students.



“Home to over 1.7 million veterans and servicemembers, Texas is proud that colleges and universities across our great state offer world-class resources and educational support to the brave men and women who served in our nation’s military,” said Governor Abbott. "I thank these colleges and universities for their ongoing efforts to provide wide-ranging services for student veterans and veterans' children as they pursue opportunities in higher education. Texans are forever indebted to our veterans and their families. We will continue to support their success so they can thrive in the greatest state in the greatest country in the history of the world.”



“Texas veterans top the nation in education benefits use,” said TVC Chairwoman and Navy veteran Laura Koerner. “These colleges and universities ensure our veterans and their dependents receive the education they have earned in an environment that fosters academic success.”



The Veteran Education Excellence Recognition Award is presented at gold, silver, and bronze levels to highlight the depth and breadth of services provided to veteran students and their families. The following universities and colleges are the 2024 award winners, with an asterisk denoting the first year an institution has been recognized:



Gold Award

Austin Community College

Collin College

Dallas College*

Northeast Lakeview College

Northwest Vista College*

Palo Alto College

St. Phillip’s College

Sam Houston State University

San Antonio College

South Texas College

Tarrant County College*

Texas A&M University – College Station

Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi

Texas A&M University – San Antonio

Texas A&M University – Texarkana

Texas State University

Texas Tech University

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

University of North Texas

University of Texas at Arlington

University of Texas at Dallas



Silver Award

San Jacinto College*

Texas A&M University – Central Texas



Bronze Award



TVC evaluated applicants on a variety of criteria that highlight the various education and ancillary services offered by an institution and contribute greatly to the overall success of veteran students and their families. Each application is evaluated as to the existence and quality of:

A centralized place for students who are veterans to meet or find assistance and information

An institution employee who serves as a central point of contact for students who are veterans

A United States Department of Veterans Affairs work-study program; admissions and enrollment policies for veterans

New student orientation and courses for veterans

A student organization for veterans

Academic support services for students who are veterans

Mental health and disability services

A housing policy that applies to veterans

Faculty and staff training on issues affecting students who are veterans

Career services for students who are veterans

Any other criteria considered necessary or appropriate by the commission



All public institutions of higher education in Texas are invited to apply for recognition of the support services provided to student veterans and military-connected students.



The Texas Veterans Commission advocates for and provides superior service to veterans that will significantly improve the quality of life for all Texas veterans, their families, and survivors. The TVC assists veterans with receiving their benefits, provides funding to agencies which provide direct services to veterans, and provides administration of the Hazlewood Act education benefits.



For more information, visit TVC’s Education webpage.

