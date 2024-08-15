FDLE arrests Charlotte County man for possession of child sexual abuse material

Submit Release
August 15, 2024
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) Wednesday arrested Joseph Daniel Eaton, 40, of Charlotte County, on 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), second-degree felony charges.

On July 10, FDLE agents served a search warrant at Eaton’s residence. They found a computer that was collected for further forensic analysis. The analysis indicated the computer contained images of child sexual abuse.

Eaton was arrested by FDLE agents with the assistance of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and transported to the Charlotte County Jail.

The FDLE Fort Myers cyber-crime squad is investigating this case.

Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution is prosecuting this case.

Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.

