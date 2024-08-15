Temporary Lane Closures over Pickwick Dam Bridge

Jackson, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contract crews will have temporary lane closures over SR 128 over Pickwick Dam Bridge during the next several weeks. The lane closure is necessary to keep the workers and the motoring public safe while bridge work is happening. The schedule is listed below.

Beginning August 19, 2024, between 7:00 am and 6:00 pm, Monday through Saturday the lane closure will be flagged intermittently in the north and southbound lanes. One lane will always remain open.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay Map. Travelers can also call 511 for statewide travel information.