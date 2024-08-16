Access Fixtures Enhances DOHU LED Flood Light Series with Advanced Features for Superior Performance and Reliability

DOHU - LED Flood/ Area Light with Knuckle Mount DOHU - LED Flood/ Area Light with Bracket Mount DOHU - LED Flood/ Area Light with Clear Polycarbonate Vandal Resistant Lens DOHU - Diffuser Polycarbonate Vandal Resistant Lens DOHU - Vandal Resistant Wire Guard

Upgraded DOHU LED Flood/ Area Lights now feature greater performance and reliability, refining a product with field-configurable Kelvin and wattage options.

WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in commercial and industrial LED lighting, is pleased to announce the upgraded release of DOHU. These versatile LED flood lights now include enhanced features for even greater performance and reliability.

Building on the success of the original DOHU line, these upgrades further refine a product already known for its selectable Kelvin and wattage options, allowing users to tailor the lighting output to their specific needs with increased precision.

DOHU LED outdoor lights are engineered to meet a wide range of lighting needs with their selectable wattage and Kelvin options. Users can easily adjust the light output and color temperature on-site, choosing between warm white (3000K), cool white (4000K), and bright white (5000K). The DOHU series offers multiple wattage configurations, including:

DOHU 15w, 20w, and 35w

DOHU 30w, 45w, and 60w

DOHU 50w, 70w, and 90w

DOHU 105w, 120w, and 150w

These options ensure the lighting can be customized to suit any application.

The DOHU series now offers enhanced protection and versatility, with multiple lens options available. Choose from a clear polycarbonate lens for protection against debris, a white polycarbonate diffuser lens for added vandal resistance and light diffusion, or an optional vandal-resistant wire guard for high-risk areas. The fixtures are designed with a highly translucent tempered glass lens to maximize light output and a die-cast aluminum heatsink to prevent overheating, ensuring long-term reliability.

“The upgraded DOHU series delivers advanced features and unmatched flexibility. With enhanced lens options and selectable wattage and Kelvin, DOHU sets a new standard in performance and durability,” said Access Fixtures CEO, Steven Rothschild.

Built with industry-leading durability, DOHU fixtures feature die-cast aluminum housing with a UV-stabilized powder-coated finish, making them ideal for outdoor environments. These fixtures are UL, DLC, CuL, and RoHS listed for wet locations, ensuring reliable performance even in harsh conditions. The integrated photocell, which can be switched on or off, automatically turns the light on at dusk and off at dawn, adapting to the specific needs of any location.

DOHUs are available in a bronze powder coat finish, with custom RAL colors available for larger orders. All fixtures come standard with Access Fixtures’ five-year warranty, offering peace of mind and long-term reliability.

About Access Fixtures:

Access Fixtures is a leading provider of high-performance lighting solutions, committed to delivering cutting-edge products that redefine industry standards. Focusing on innovation, quality, and sustainability, we manufacture a wide range of lighting fixtures designed to meet diverse needs. For more information, visit Access Fixtures.

