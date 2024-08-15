Delray Beach DDA Celebrates Roy M. Simon (1930-2024)

DDA Logo Roy M. Simon Laura Simon and Roy Simon - DDA 50th Anniversary

Roy M. Simon, Delray Beach Architect and Founder of the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority, Passed Away Today, August 14, 2024

My father’s passion and commitment to his hometown and, most of all, the DDA is incredible. There was not a day that went by where he did not ask how Downtown Delray and the DDA were doing.” — Laura Simon, Executive Director of the Delray Beach DDA