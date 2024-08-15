Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures August 15-21, 2024

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from I-65 to I-40 (East loop) including bridge expansion joint repairs.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for milling operations. There will also be intermittent temporary ramp closures.

• LOOK AHEAD: 8/23 – 8/26, continuous, There will be continuous weekend road closures on I-24 EB for bridge work. Detour signs will be in place.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from W of Trough Springs Rd to Robertson Co Line.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for scoring the shoulders, installing pavement markings, and placing Thermoplastic (MM 11-17).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from near the Stones River to east of the CSXT Railroad.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-24 in both directions for milling and paving activities (MM 78-82).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

Milling and paving.

• 8/15, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., WB lanes 2 and 3 will be closed for milling and paving activities.

The repair of the bridge on I-40 over Clifton Avenue.

• 8/15 – 8/21, continuous, There will be a continuous shoulder closure I-40 EB for a noise wall and parapet repair on the bridge over Clifton Avenue.

• 8/15, 8/18, & 8/19, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures for the removal of temporary concrete barrier rail.

The repair of the bridge on the I-40 WB merge ramp over the I-65 NB merge ramp (MM 210).

• 8/15 – 8/21 (excluding weekends), 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be inside lane closures on I-40 WB merge ramp/Exit 210B from the split of Exit 210B/Exit 210A to the merge of I-40 Wb/I-65 SB for bridge construction activities.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange.

• 8/15– 8/21 (excluding weekends), 1 p.m., There will be an alternating rolling roadblock on I-40 in both directions for blasting (MM 214 – 220).

DICKSON COUNTY I-40

Dickson Electric Aerial Crossing by rolling roadblock.

• 8/18, 6 a.m. – 9 a.m. (first light), Installing aerial crossing of I-40 near Hogan Road overpass via rolling roadblock (MM 174).

HUMPHREYS COUNTY I-40

The construction of bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Lane and the Buffalo River (MM 140.5 – 141.5).

• 8/18 – 8/21, 7 p.m. – 10 a.m. (continuous), There will be continuous lane closures on I-40 EB for milling, paving and pavement parking operations on the outside shoulder. One lane will remain open.

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County.

• Daily, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be daytime shoulder closures on I-40 in both directions to maintenance pads at the pull boxes throughout the project limits.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be nighttime lane closures on I-40 in both directions for guardrail installation.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

The on-call sign replacement on various interstates and state routes.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary ramp closures on Armory Drive WB to the ramp to I-65 NB & SB and from Powell Avenue SB to Armory Drive for overhead sign replacements.

The repair of the bridge on the I-40 WB merge ramp over the I-65 NB merge ramp.

• 8/15 – 8/21 (excluding weekends), 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on the I-65 NB merge ramp at Exit 82B from the split of Exits A&B to the merge of I-65 NB/I-40 EB for bridge construction activities.

GILES COUNTY I-65

Bridge repair (MM 19 – 20).

• 8/21, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures NB for bridge repair.

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 in both directions for pavement markings and thermoplastic (MM 112 – 120).

• 8/16 – 8/19, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary ramp closures on I-65 in both directions at Exit 117 for grinding the concrete ramps. Only one ramp will be closed at a time.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

The repair of the bridge on SR 96 over I-65 (MM 64 – 66).

• 8/19 & 8/20, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be double lane closure on I-65 for shoulder work.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

The resurfacing on I-840 from near I-24 to near the West Fork Stones River.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating nightly lane closures on I-840 in both directions for milling and paving activities (MM 50 – 55).

Paving.

• 8/19, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures WB for paving in Lane 2.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-840

Milling and paving.

• 8/20 & 8/21, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for milling and paving activities (MM 30.5 – 33.2).

WILSON COUNTY I-840

The resurfacing on I-840 from north of Stewarts Ferry Pike to south of the I-40 ramp.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures in both directions for pavement markings on the shoulders and mainline (MM 75-76).

CHEATHAM COUNTY SR 249

The construction of a concrete box beam bridge on SR 249 over Dry Creek, including grading, drainage and paving.

• 8/15 – 8/21, Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Roadway Repair/Patching.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions (MM 10.97 – 11.22).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures in both directions (MM 20.43 – 32.27).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 100

The bridge repair on SR 100 over Harpeth River.

• 8/15– 8/21, Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane for a bridge repair. Traffic is controlled by temporary signals at the bridge.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 106

Piedmont-Burns Services Inc. sidewalk/shoulder repairs.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3p.m., There will be lane closures along SR 106 for restoration of sidewalk/shoulder area.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The widening of US 31A (SR 11, Nolensville Pike) from North of the Mill Creek bridge to SR 254 (OHB) including bridges, retaining walls, signals and lighting.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures on SR 11 and associated side roads for utility relocation, grading and drainage.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

On-Call concrete pavement repair at various locations in Region 3.

• 8/15 – 8/17, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., 8/17 – 8/18, 8 p.m. – noon, There will be a left lane closures on Briley Parkway EB at the Exit 18 interchange to saw and replace damaged concrete areas.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

Blasting for MNAA TARI Phase 2; one blast per day at 1 PM CST.

• Daily, 12:55 p.m. – 1:05 p.m., There will be a complete road closure in both directions during blasting. All traffic will be held while blasting.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on SR 55 over I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Donelson Pike for striping and utility works.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 45

The removal of Portland Cement Concrete and repaving on SR 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) at the intersection of US 31 E (SR 6, Gallatin Pike).

• 8/16 – 8/19, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. (continuous), There will be temporary lane closures in both directions for milling and paving operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 265

The resurfacing on SR 265 (Central Pike) from SR 45 (OHB) to the Wilson County line.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for milling and paving operations.

DICKSON COUNTY SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

• Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 149

The repair of the bridge on SR 149 over Yellow Creek.

• Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo and reconstruct the old bridge deck. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, drainage and construction of retaining walls.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading and drainage installation.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 to E. of I-840.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

The resurfacing on U.S. 70S (from south of Ash Street to near South Rutherford Boulevard

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 6

The resurfacing on US 31E (SR 6) from near Greensboro Drive to south of Joann Street.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures in both directions for clipping shoulders (MM 11-13).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

City of Franklin installing water and sewer mains.

• Continuous, There will be lane closures and detours along SR 106 (Lewisburg Pike) in between SR 246 and E. Fowlkes St.

Hillsboro Road intersection improvements for SR 106 intersection.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 8/18, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be intermittent flagging as needed for grading works.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 11

Clean Reshape Ditches.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions (MM 1.67 – 2).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 397

The resurfacing on SR 397 from US 31 (SR 6, Franklin Road) to the bridge over the Harpeth River.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on SR 397 for pavement markings.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Traffic signal Improvements (Local Program)

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating daytime shoulder closures and nighttime lane closures on SR 96 between Eddy Lane and I-65 for traffic signal improvements.

The resurfacing on SR 96 from I-65 to Arno Rd

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on SR 96 for milling and paving operations.



