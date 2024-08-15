H.R. 8437, Maintaining Our Ironclad Commitment to Israel’s Security Act

H.R. 8437 would require the President to notify the Congress if the Administration intends to pause, suspend, delay, or abrogate the delivery of defense articles or services to Israel. That requirement would include defense articles and services transferred through the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program as well as articles and services sold through the Direct Commercial Sales (DCS) program. For the purposes of this estimate, CBO assumes that the bill will be enacted in 2025.