NSW Conducts Joint Operations with Indonesian Special Forces

Members of the Indonesian Navy’s elite Komando Pasukan Katak (KOPASKA) engaged in a joint combined exchange training (JCET) with a U.S. Naval Special Warfare (NSW) unit from July 1 to July 26, 2024.

The training encompassed various specialized skills, including maritime tactics, close-quarters combat, sniper shooting, tactical combat casualty care, casualty evacuation procedures, and mission planning.

JCET events demonstrate the partnership between the United States and Indonesia, improving bilateral relations, strengthening defense capabilities, and promoting interoperability among allied forces. These exercises show the U.S. commitment to enhancing readiness to address security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

"These exercises offer a unique opportunity for both nations," said an NSW operator participating in the JCET. "They support both countries in forging lasting bonds, cultivating relationships, and exchanging invaluable cultural insights, which are indispensable during times of good and bad."

With a focus on maintaining a forward-deployed posture and fostering continuous engagement with partner nations, U.S. special operations forces stand prepared to provide agile responses to emerging contingencies in the Indo-Pacific theater.

Indonesia and the United States share a vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, including a commitment to freedom of navigation and overflight and other lawful uses of the sea. In November 2023, U.S. Secretary of Defense Austin and Indonesian Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto signed a historic Defense Cooperation Arrangement and discussed ways to expand training opportunities, increase educational exchanges, and improve maritime domain awareness. Our strong bilateral defense relationship is at the heart of our strategic partnership.

Naval Special Warfare remains the nation’s elite maritime special operation force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict.