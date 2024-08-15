Attorney General Jackley’s Statement On DCI Investigation Into Actions of Former Division of Motor Vehicles Employee

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley issues this statement regarding the investigation into the actions of a former South Dakota Division of Motor Vehicles employee.

“The Attorney General’s Office was contacted in February of 2024 by the state Department of Revenue after the agency reported a former Division of Motor Vehicles employee had created a false/fraudulent motor vehicle title. The Department of Revenue and the Governor’s Office cooperated with the investigation conducted by the Division of Criminal Investigation.

The DCI investigation led to the discovery of 13 forged vehicle titles by the former employee between 2016 and 2023. The titles were used to secure almost $400,000 worth of loans. There is no evidence that others were involved in this criminal activity. Since the former employee has passed away, no charges will be filed.”

