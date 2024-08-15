Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,283 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,268 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Jackley’s Statement On DCI Investigation Into Actions of Former Division of Motor Vehicles Employee

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley issues this statement regarding the investigation into the actions of a former South Dakota Division of Motor Vehicles employee.

“The Attorney General’s Office was contacted in February of 2024 by the state Department of Revenue after the agency reported a former Division of Motor Vehicles employee had created a false/fraudulent motor vehicle title. The Department of Revenue and the Governor’s Office cooperated with the investigation conducted by the Division of Criminal Investigation.

The DCI investigation led to the discovery of 13 forged vehicle titles by the former employee between 2016 and 2023. The titles were used to secure almost $400,000 worth of loans. There is no evidence that others were involved in this criminal activity. Since the former employee has passed away, no charges will be filed.”

                                                                     -30-

You just read:

Attorney General Jackley’s Statement On DCI Investigation Into Actions of Former Division of Motor Vehicles Employee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more