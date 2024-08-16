Technomic launches Ignite price pulse tool
New tool offers quarterly menu pricing updates on menu items, categories and markets for more than 140,000 unitsCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technomic introduced its latest cutting-edge tool, price pulse, allowing clients to enhance pricing strategies with item-level pricing, category trend tracking, pricing comparisons across competitors and more, available via online dashboard and supplemented by easy-to-digest summary reports. Ideal for foodservice suppliers, restaurant operators and franchisees, the tool offers something for everyone, cutting down on the time-consuming task of monitoring menu pricing and extracting valuable insights from extensive datasets.
“The pricing environment is challenging right now. Consumers are dialing back because past pricing actions have left them with heightened affordability concerns,” says Rich Shank, senior principal and vice president of innovation at Technomic. “This tool will provide our clients with a clear picture of the price positioning of their products and help them plan for the future more effectively.”
Accessible features of the tool:
Product category pricing trends
Menu item pricing by restaurant brand
Brand-specific pricing insights
Combo meal bundling and pricing
Item price comparisons across units
Ways the new tool can help your team:
Foodservice suppliers—Identify sales opportunities for branded and premium products to drive check average, and help operators create profitable pricing strategies
Restaurant operators—Understand how to price menu items by market and provide your team with easy-to-use competitive pricing data
Franchisees—Track menu item pricing by item, category and market vs. your competition to maintain pricing advantages for your unit footprint
Allow your team to take advantage of valuable pricing data in an efficient way with Technomic’s Ignite price pulse data. Enhanced with industry expertise, this new tool delivers comprehensive data through an easy-to-use dashboard for teams of all sizes.
About Technomic
Technomic Inc., an Informa company, was founded as a management consulting firm in 1966. Since then, Technomic’s services have grown to encompass cloud-based B2B research tools, consumer and menu trend tracking and other leading strategic research and analytic capabilities, to prioritize and size business opportunities. Our clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants, retailers and multiple other business verticals aligned with the food industry that are looking to make informed decisions to support their business growth. Visit Technomic at www.technomic.com.
