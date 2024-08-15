Submit Release
First Lady Justice welcomes newest Friends With Paws therapy dogs at Spencer Middle School and Point Pleasant High School

"I truly believe that everyone should experience the incredible presence of a therapy dog," First Lady Cathy Justice said. "Today, Flora and Farley demonstrated their remarkable ability to provide comfort and support from the moment they arrived. There is no doubt in my mind that these wonderful dogs will become invaluable assets to Spencer Middle and Point Pleasant High School. Both Roane and Mason counties are fortunate to welcome these loving companions into their communities."

“The Friends With Paws program is truly one of the most successful initiatives we have in West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “These two dogs will make wonderful additions to their new schools. Babydog and I are so proud to have participated in today’s celebration at Point Pleasant High School, and anytime we can catch the First Lady by surprise, it makes the day even better.” 

The Friends With Paws program places certified therapy dogs in several Communities In Schools sites across the state, providing companionship and comfort for students in need of a boost. As of today, 35 Friends With Paws therapy dogs have been placed across the state.

Therapy dogs are specially trained to provide comfort and support to people in various tense environments. They can help people feel at ease, improve their mood, relieve anxiety, and remove social barriers. Therapy dogs are highly trained and certified to show their ability to work in stressful environments, ignore distractions, and provide therapy to people with diverse backgrounds and circumstances.

