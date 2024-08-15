Submit Release
Correctional Services on Marius Van Der Westhuizen's parole

The Correctional Supervision and Parole Review Board has overturned the Parole Board's decision to place offender Marius van der Westhuizen on parole.

This followed referral of the matter to the Review Board in terms of section 75(8) of the Correctional Services Act.

Van der Westhuizen was convicted of the murder of his three minor children. The Parole Board decided to grant him parole, and he was due to be released on parole on 31 July 2024, after serving 13 years of his 24-year sentence.

Minister of Correctional Services, Dr Pieter Groenewald welcomes the revocation of Van der Westhuizen’s parole.

"Reforming our parole system is not just a policy issue, but a moral imperative. Although victims of crime are allowed to participate in the parole process, financial exclusion is a deterring factor. We are committed to review and reform our parole system to protect the most vulnerable of our society," the Minister said.

