Ziperase Partners with Sureworks to Expand Data Erasure Solutions Across India

Indian flag with Ziperase and Sureworks logos on a background of zeros and ones

Pertners in data protection transforming IT security across India

secure enterprise erasure with Ziperase

Ziperase partners with Sureworks to deliver advanced data sanitization and IT lifecycle management solutions for businesses in India.

Our partnership with Sureworks amplifies our reach across India, bringing cutting-edge data sanitization to more businesses, reinforcing our commitment to data security excellence."
— Khalid Elebiary, President of Ziperase

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ziperase, a leading provider of secure, compliant data sanitization solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Sureworks, an established integrated service management and support company. This collaboration will deliver enhanced data security and compliance for businesses across India and beyond.

The partnership combines Ziperase's cutting-edge data erasure technology with Sureworks' extensive network and comprehensive IT lifecycle services. This alliance will bring Ziperase's globally certified, compliant data sanitization solutions to a broader market, offering clients enhanced data security throughout their IT asset lifecycle.

"Partnering with Sureworks marks a significant milestone for Ziperase," said Khalid Elebiary, President of Ziperase, of Ziperase. "By leveraging Sureworks' extensive presence across India and their expertise in IT infrastructure management, we can now offer our state-of-the-art data sanitization solutions to a wider range of businesses. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to empower organizations to manage their data with confidence and efficiency."

Chandrahasa Bhandary, Sales Director of Sureworks, added, "We are excited to integrate Ziperase's innovative data erasure tools into our service offerings. This partnership enhances our ability to provide comprehensive, secure IT lifecycle management to our clients, from installation through to decommissioning."

The Ziperase-Sureworks partnership will provide clients with advanced data sanitization for a wide range of devices, streamlined processes for data center decommissioning and cloud migration, enhanced compliance with data protection regulations, and comprehensive IT asset management solutions.

About Ziperase:
Founded in 2019, Ziperase is a pioneer in secure, compliant data sanitization solutions. With a focus on automation and integration, Ziperase offers innovative, easy-to-use data erasure tools for a wide range of devices and drive types. Ziperase solutions are ADISA Product Assurance Certified and comply with IEEE 2883:2022 erasure standards and NIST SP 800-88 R1 guidelines.

About Sureworks:
Established in 2009, Sureworks is an integrated service management and support company specializing in comprehensive life cycle services for IT products. With a network of over 200 vendors worldwide and a dedicated team of 400 employees, Sureworks provides efficient IT support services across India.

