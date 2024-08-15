[Helping Macao Enterprises Integrate into the Overall National Development] Macao-Hengqin Sharing Session Was Held to Help Macao-invested Enterprises Seize Development Opportunities in Hengqin

MACAU, August 15 - The Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and the Commercial Services Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin held the “Macao Ideas’ Sharing Session on Seizing the Opportunities in Hengqin” today (15 Aug), inviting government and enterprise representatives from the Co-operation Zone to introduce the supporting policies, such as the “Hengqin-Macao Innovation Industrial Park” and the “Products Inspected by Macao”, for Macao-invested enterprises to create broader space for development. Over 50 “Macao Ideas” exhibitors and Macao enterprises attended the event to explore the business opportunities.

Production Space + Macao-Hengqin Product Labels Create New Opportunities for Macao Brands

At the meeting, the representative of Hengqin In-Depth Co-operation Investment Co., Ltd. introduced the Hengqin-Macao Innovation Industrial Park (Big Health Park). As a comprehensive industrial park producing health products, food, biomedicine, and medical equipment, the Park covers an area of approximately 400,000 square metres, providing space for Macao brands and industries to achieve industrial transformation.

The representative from the Commercial Services Bureau of the Co-operation Zone introduced the policies and application procedures for the labels such as “Products Inspected by Macao”, “Production Supervised by Macao” or “Designed by Macao”. These measures will help Macao enterprises build original brands with special features of Macao and Hengqin, encouraging them to make full use of the favourable policies in the Co-operation Zone to expand the market. In the event, the representative of the big health enterprise that had obtained the “Production Supervised by Macao” label authorisation also shared the advantages of the label for corporate development.

According to the “Macao Ideas” exhibitors who participated in the sharing session, the theme of the event accurately met with their concerns as the “Made in Macao”, “Macao Brand” and “Macao Design” enterprises, and provided new ideas for promoting their business transformation, upgrading and expansion. In the future, they would actively study and make good use of the support measures and space tailored for Macao-invested enterprises in the Co-operation Zone to speed up the development of Macao brands.

Macao Ideas: A Platform for High-quality Macao Products and Exploring Business Opportunities

Macao Ideas is an exhibition centre established by IPIM to promote “Made-in-Macao”, “Macao Brand” and “Macao Design” products through diverse channels both online and offline. At present, it exhibits around 1,700 products from over 100 Macao enterprises, including food, coffee, wine, healthcare products, clothes, jewellery, skin care products, cultural and creative design products. At the same time, it also offers a variety of commercial supporting measures, such as training courses and business matching sessions, to help Macao enterprises explore new business opportunities. For more information about the “Macao Ideas”, please visit: https://macaoideas.ipim.gov.mo/.