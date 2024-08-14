14 August 2024

Political consultations were held between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Turkiye

On 14 August 2024, the political consultations were held between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Turkiye in Ankara.

The Turkmen delegation was headed by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, while the Turkish delegation was led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkiye Hakan Fidan.

During the meeting, the parties noted the traditionally high level of interstate relations, dynamically and successfully developing due to the efforts of the Presidents of two states and the National Leader of Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan.

It was highlighted that the contacts on high and the highest level, as well as the regular consultations between the external policy agencies of two countries serve as an important factor in the advancement of relations. In this regard, special attention was given to the visits and meetings planned for this year.

The diplomats considered a wide range of issues in the context of further development of political and diplomatic ties, expansion of inter-parliamentary cooperation, strengthening of the legal framework. The Ministers confirmed that Turkmenistan and the Republic of Turkiye attach great importance both to bilateral cooperation in the trade-economic and humanitarian spheres, as well as to collaboration within the framework of international and regional structures.

Speaking about the need for coordinated actions to expand economic activities, the parties noted the role of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Turkish Commission on Economic Cooperation and the Turkmen-Turkish Business Council. The sides discussed partnership collaboration in the energy and transport sectors.

The parties also discussed issues of expanding cultural dialogue. Interest in developing partnership in science, education, sports and healthcare was expressed.

In addition, Turkmen-Turkish consultations on consular issues, as well as the consultations on the inventory and development of the legal framework of bilateral relations, and a meeting of the heads of information security departments of the external policy agencies of Turkmenistan and Turkiye were held on 13 August in the premises of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye.

The consultations were attended by the representatives of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and Turkiye, as well as the relevant agencies of two countries.

During the consultations on consular issues, the parties thoroughly discussed a number of visa and consular matters. Proposals on exchange of experience between the consular services of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Turkiye were considered.

The representatives of the external policy agencies of two countries reviewed in detail the list of existing interstate, intergovernmental and interdepartmental agreements and treaties, as well as draft documents being under consideration of the sides.

In the field of information security, the parties discussed favorable areas of bilateral cooperation in the area of cybersecurity, as well as countering possible threats arising from the use of virtual technologies.

Also, during the visit to Turkiye, the delegation of Turkmenistan headed by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov paid tribute to the memory of Magtymguly Fraghi and laid flowers to the monument of the classic Turkmen poet and thinker placed in the “Turkmenistan” Park in Ankara.