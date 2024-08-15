Cayetano bats for faster, more transparent gov't services with e-governance bill

The move towards a fully digital government took a significant step forward on Wednesday with the formal filing of the Committee Report consolidating Senate Bills on e-governance, led by Senator Alan Peter Cayetano.

Cayetano, who chairs the Senate Committee on Science and Technology, introduced Senate Bill No. 2781 under Committee Report No. 297 which aims to enhance the delivery of government services through digital technology.

"This isn't just a gradual change; it's a quantum leap -- from slow, corruption-riddled processes to fast, transparent operations," Cayetano said.

The proposed measure mandates the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to create an E-Government Master Plan, updated every three years, which will act as a blueprint for developing and refining electronic government services.

If enacted, the proposed law will require government systems, websites, and mobile applications to be integrated and interoperable. This means government services will become faster and more efficient, including the processing of requests for birth certificates, passports, business permits, and driver's licenses.

Additionally, an Online Public Service Portal will be created as a venue for citizens to request information and assistance on government frontline services, service procedures, and handle commendations, complaints, and feedback.

The bill also proposes the development of an internet-based electronic payment system, enabling electronic transactions among citizens, businesses, and government agencies.

To support these changes, various information and communications technology systems will be implemented, including the Records and Knowledge Management Information System designed to manage government documents, records, and services efficiently.

"E-governance will enhance efficiency, reduce corruption, and make services more inclusive," Cayetano said.

All government offices will also be required to establish an E-Governance Unified Project Management Office (E-Gov-UPMO) to oversee ICT-related programs and projects.

Joining Cayetano in filing the Committee Report as co-authors were Senators Christopher "Bong" Go, Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri, Grace Poe, Jinggoy Estrada, Juan Edgardo "Sonny" Angara, Sherwin Gatchalian, Manuel "Lito" Lapid, Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., Mark Villar, Joseph Victor "JV" Ejercito, Joel Villanueva, and Loren Legarda.

The proposed E-Governance Act is now set for deliberation in upcoming plenary sessions.

Cayetano isinulong ang mas mabilis, mas 'transparent' na paghahatid ng serbisyo sa ilalim ng e-governance bill

Umusad na sa Senado ang panukalang pag-digitalize sa operasyon ng gobyerno matapos maihain ngayong Miyerkules ang Committee Report ng mga e-governance bill sa Senado, sa pangunguna ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano.

Inihain ni Cayetano, na chair ng Senate Committee on Science and Technology, ang Senate Bill No. 2781 sa ilalim ng Committee Report No. 297 na naglalayong pabilisin at pagandahin ang serbisyo ng gobyerno gamit ang digital technology.

"This isn't just a gradual change; it's a quantum leap -- from slow, corruption-riddled processes to fast, transparent operations," pahayag ni Cayetano.

Sa ilalim ng panukalang batas, inaatasan ang Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) na bumuo at i-update kada tatlong taon ang isang E-Government Master Plan na magsisilbing "blueprint" sa pagbuo ng mga kakailangananin para sa pag-digitalize ng gobyerno.

Kapag naisabatas ang panukala, oobligahin ang gobyerno na gawing "integrated" at "interoperable" ang mga sistema, website, at mobile application nito. Ibig sabihin, bibilis at magiging plantsado ang serbisyo ng gobyerno kabilang ang pagkuha ng mga legal na dokumento - gaya ng birth certificates, passports, business permits, at driver's licenses.

Magkakaroon din ng Online Public Service Portal kung saan maaaring humingi ang kahit sinong Pilipino ng iba't ibang impormasyon, magpagabay tungkol sa mga frontline service ng gobyerno, at magpadala ng mga reklamo at komento.

Bukod dito, bubuo rin ng isang electronic payment system kung saan na padaraanin ang lahat ng ayuda at bayarin sa gobyerno.

Para maisagawa ang mga ito, bubuo ang DICT ng mga information and communications technology system, kabilang ang Records and Knowledge Management Information System na magiging daluyan ng lahat ng mga dokumento, record, at mga serbisyo ng gobyerno.

"E-governance will enhance efficiency, reduce corruption, and make services more inclusive," wika ni Cayetano.

Bawat opisina ng gobyerno ay magkakaroon ng E-Governance Unified Project Management Office (E-Gov-UPMO) na tututok sa mga programa at proyektong may kinalaman sa ICT.

Kasama ni Cayetano sa paghahain ng Committee Report ang mga co-author niyang sina Senador Christopher "Bong" Go, Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri, Grace Poe, Jinggoy Estrada, Juan Edgardo "Sonny" Angara, Sherwin Gatchalian, Manuel "Lito" Lapid, Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., Mark Villar, Joseph Victor "JV" Ejercito, Joel Villanueva, at Loren Legarda.

Kasunod ng pagkakahain ng Committee Report, dadaan sa deliberasyon ang panukalang batas sa mga susunod na plenary session.