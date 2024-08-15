Employment and Labour takes services closer to community of Delmas, 16 Aug

The Department of Employment and Labour will be bringing a range of services to the community of Delmas and its surrounding areas on Friday, 16 August 2024. This initiative also aims to provide work seekers with the opportunity to register and engage with key stakeholders regarding further education, career development, and placement opportunities.

Department’s entity, Public Employment Services (PES) will be registering work seekers in the Employment Services of South Africa (ESSA) to enhance work seekers and learning opportunities. PES has planned to offer its employment counselling and Job readiness services to the community of Delmas.

Also Unemployment Insurance Fund and Compensation Fund services will available on the day. Community members will be afforded an opportunity to submit applications for unemployment, maternity, illness, reduced work time, adoption, permanent and temporary disablement and parental benefits in their own community. The Funds will also help clients access services such as checking their registration status, and declaration status whilst also registering employees in the province of Mpumalanga.

Detail of the outreach are as follows:

Date: Friday, 16 August 2024

Venue: Simon Gondwe Sports Center, Delmas

Time: 09:00 – 15:00

For media enquiries contact:

Hlanganisa Mbatha

Provincial Communication Officer: Mpumalanga

E-mail: Hlanganisa.Mbatha@LABOUR.gov.za

Cell: 082 757 5265

