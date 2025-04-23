Agriculture gives update on outbreaks of foot and mouth disease

FMD Outbreaks Linked to Auction in KwaZulu-Natal Positive cases of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) have been detected in the Newcastle and Bergville areas of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). During the traceback epidemiological investigation, the cases were linked to an auction that took place in February 2025 in the Utrecht area of KZN.

Records of all animals present at the auction on that day were obtained, and trace-forward exercises are currently underway. These include clinical examinations of animals on recipient farms to detect signs of FMD, as well as the collection of blood samples to determine prior exposure or vaccination.

On one farm in Mpumalanga, cattle tested positive for FMD antibodies. Although these animals are not showing any clinical signs of the disease, the farm has been placed under quarantine and further investigations are ongoing.

Caution to Buyers and Sellers of Livestock

Livestock owners across the country are reminded of the FMD incubation period, which ranges from 2 to 14 days. During this time, animals may appear clinically healthy before showing any visible signs typically associated with FMD. This highlights the critical

importance of separating newly acquired animals from the resident herd for at least 28 days, even if a health attestation has been issued for the animals. Both the health attestation and the 28-day separation have been legal requirements since October 2022.

National Biosecurity and Movement Controls Control measures introduced in October 2022 remain in effect:

Movement of cloven-hoofed livestock across South Africa requires a health declaration from the owner.

Newly introduced cattle, sheep, or goats must be isolated from resident herds for at least 28 days.

Farmers are strongly advised to limit animal movements and exercise caution when procuring animals. Section 11 of the Animal Diseases Act imposes a legal duty on any owner or manager of animals to take all reasonable steps to prevent their animals from

becoming infected with any disease and to prevent the spread of any disease from their animals or land to other animals or other properties.

Essential biosecurity measures include limiting and/or postponing the introduction of new animals if possible and, if necessary, only introducing animals from known clean farms with a health declaration, preventing nose-to-nose contact of farm animals with animals outside the farm, maintaining secure farm boundaries, and restricting access for people and vehicles as much as possible.

Report Suspicious Symptoms

FMD is a controlled animal disease in terms of the Animal Diseases Act, 1984 (Act No 35 of 1984). Any suspicious clinical symptoms (salivation, blisters in the mouth, limping or hoof lesions) must be reported to the local State Veterinarian immediately and such animals must not be moved under any circumstances. The Act prescribes certain control measures, like isolation and movement control, that are being enforced by Veterinary Services.

For general media enquiries, contact:

Ms Joylene van Wyk

Spokesperson: Ministry of Agriculture

E-mail: JoyleneV@nda.agric.za

Cell: +27 63 298 5661

Ms Sara-Lea van Eeden

Spokesperson on FMD: Ministry of Agriculture

Cell: +27 83 446 6109