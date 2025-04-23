Submit Release
Deputy Minister Joe Phaahla visits Tembisa Hospital, 23 Apr

The Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla will on today (Wednesday, 23 April conduct a site-visit to Tembisa Hospital following another incident of fire breakout at the health facility on Wednesday morning.

Deputy Minister Phaahla will be accompanied by Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko and health officials to establish the extent of the damage and make a determination on how the national office could support the province to lessen the impact on access to essential healthcare.

Details of the visit are as follows:

Date: Wednesday,  23 April 2025
Time: 14h00
Venue: Tembisa Hospital, Ekurhuleni - Gauteng

For more information and media enquiries, please contact:
Mr Foster Mohale
Departmental Spokesperson 
National Health Department
Cell: 072 432 3792
E-mail: Foster.mohale@health.gov.za

