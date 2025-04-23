Deputy Minister Mimmy Gondwe leads outreach campaign to make campuses safer and stop GBV, 24 and 25 Apr

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Mimmy Gondwe, is set to lead a national outreach programme focused on engaging students, staff, and institutional management regarding campus safety, gender-based violence, femicide, and transformation towards achieving gender equality across higher education institutions.

Deputy Minister Gondwe, working in partnership with the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) and Higher Health, a national agency that is responsible for comprehensive student development, health and psychosocial well-being, among other critical matters, will on 24 and 25 April 2025 visit the Sol Plaatje University and the University of Zululand campuses to highlight issues of safety and develop protocols to be followed to ensure student safety at all times.

The South African Police Service (SAPS), National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NFSAS) will also form part of the Deputy Minister’s collaborative campus safety outreach campaign.

The campaign follows a sexual harassment report released by CGE in October 2024, with alarming findings of sexual harassment and abuse at higher education institutions.

In addressing the report’s findings, the Department of Higher Education and Training, under the leadership of Deputy Minister Gondwe, launched the outreach campaign back in February 2025 to raise awareness.

Now, the Deputy Minister is following through to ensure that institutions of higher education are aware of the campaign and take necessary steps to ensure campus safety for all.

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:

Event 1:

Location: Sol Plaatje University, 150 Reservoir Road, Kimberley

Date: 24 April 2025

Time: 09h00 - 13h30

Event 2

Location: University of Zululand (UNIZULU), 1 Main Road, Vulindlendlela, KwaDlangezwa

Date: 25 April 2025

Time: 09h00 - 13h30

Issued by the Office of the Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training Dr Mimmy Gondwe.

Enquiries:

Sipho Stuurman

Cell: 076 965 4880

E-mail: Stuurman.S@dhet.gov.za

Commission for Gender Equality

Javu Baloyi

083 579 3306

Javu@cge.org.za

Higher Health

Nashveer Nemesar

066 258 8714

nashveer.n@higherhealth.ac.za

#GovZAUpdates

