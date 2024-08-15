Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,364 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,216 in the last 365 days.

Paving Operations on WV 115, in Berkeley County, to Begin on Thursday, August 15, 2024

Page Content

BURLINGTON, WV – Paving operations will be conducted on WV 115, in Berkeley County, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., beginning on Thursday, August 15, 2024, through Friday, August 30, 2024. The work zone will be on Opequon Connector Road between Opequon Lane and Charles Town Road and on Charles Town Road from Opequon Connector Road to Short Road. Flaggers will be present to direct traffic. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Please use an alternate route, if possible. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​

You just read:

Paving Operations on WV 115, in Berkeley County, to Begin on Thursday, August 15, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more