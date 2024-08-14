GOVERNOR'S SALE OF CHAMPIONS INVESTS IN FUTURE AGRICULTURAL LEADERS

ILLINOIS, August 14 - Governor JB Pritzker and First Lady MK Pritzker Donate $105,000





SPRINGFIELD, IL - The annual Governor's Sale of Champions at the Illinois State Fair auctions off the best livestock as judged by competitions throughout the fair. Grand Champion is the highest distinction youth exhibiting livestock in Illinois can earn, and tonight, 10 exhibitors took home that title.





Governor JB Pritzker and First Lady MK Pritzker took home the Grand Champion Steer for the fifth year in row, donating $105,000 towards the purchase of the animal. The Grand Champion Steer will be donated to Feeding Illinois and dispersed to food banks across the state.





"These young exhibitors represent the best of the best in Illinois agriculture," said Jerry Costello II, Director, Illinois Department of Agriculture. "Earning a spot in the Sale of Champions is the result of a tremendous amount of work - late nights and early mornings in the barn. It's hard work. To see our youth in agriculture recognized for the effort that they put into these animals is beyond gratifying."





Grand Champion exhibitors, along with the Reserve Grand Champion exhibitors, will receive a portion of the proceeds from the sale of their animal. The exhibitors use the funds towards their college education or invest it back into projects for next year.





Recognizing the importance of education, CME Group contributed $50,000 to the 2024 Governor's Sale of Champions to be split into nine scholarships. Beck's Hybrids provided $20,000 to be split among the grand champions.





Below are the results of the 2024 Commodity Auction and the 2024 Sale of Champions.





Commodity Exhibitor Location Purchaser Price Champion Queso Blanco Cheese V&V Supremo Foods Chicago, IL Midwest Dairy $1,050 Champion Bourbon Black Pepper Cheese Shullsburg Creamery Shullsburg, IL University of Illinois College of ACES $800 Champion Strawberry Cheesecake Custard Front Street Creamery El Paso, IL Marty & Donna Davis, McDonald's $600 Champion French Onion Dip Prairie Farms Carbondale Carbondale, IL Butch Jacobs Family $300 Champion Buckeye Ice Cream Prairie Farms Rockford Rockford, IL Marty & Donna Davis, McDonald's $250 Champion Bacon Eickman's Processing Co. Inc. Seward, IL Paul Turner, Turner Farms $700 Champion Bone-In Ham Eickman's Processing Co. Inc. Seward, IL Marty & Donna Davis, McDonald's $750 Champion Beef Jerky Korte Meat Processing Highland, IL Illinois State Auctioneers Association $600 Champion Snack Sticks Wenneman Meat Co. Saint Libory, IL Illinois State Auctioneers Association $1,200 Champion Cooked Bratwurst Behrmann Meat & Processing Albers, IL Brian Engelmann, Engelmann Construction $1,700 Illinois State Fair Wine Show Champion Blue Sky Vineyard Makanda, IL Kim Carney Rhodes in support of Friends of Macoupin County Fair $750 Grand Champion Honey William Budd Springfield, IL Former Director of Illinois Dept. of Agriculture Joe Hampton $800 Grand Champion Dairy Goat Milk Ava Crites Rantoul, IL Marty & Donna Davis, McDonald's $525





Animal Exhibitor County Purchaser Price Grand Champion Rabbit Market Pen Chesney Thornton Piatt County Robert Nelson & AgriVest Farm Management Logan Frye & Field Level Agriculture, Inc. John Riley & Cardinal Transport Gensini Cattle $5,000 Grand Champion Poultry Meat Pen Oakley Yard Knox County Marty & Donna Davis, McDonald's $5,000 Land of Lincoln Supreme Champion Dairy Cow Print Connor Hartmann Bond County Midwest Dairy Beck's Hybrids Prairie Farms Clinton County Vet St. Louis Dairy FNB Community Bank Langham Bond County Farm Bureau $6,750 Land of Lincoln Grand Champion Meat Goat Kadie Hummel Kankakee County Kiefer Farms Syngenta Illinois State Fair Sky Ride $5,500 Grand Champion Meat Goat Bryce Clayton Scott County George Obernagel & Obernagel Family Farms $8,000 Land of Lincoln Grand Champion Market Lamb Karly Reel LaSalle County Springfield Plastics Edward Teefey J.O. Harris Equipment Gensini Excavating $5,000 Grand Champion Market Lamb Nora Hoge McDonough County North American Midway Entertainment $8,500 Land of Lincoln Grand Champion Barrow & Grand Champion Barrow Olivia Shike Champaign County CME Group $25,000 Land of Lincoln Grand Champion Steer Chace Riley Grundy County BRANDT Friends of Chace Riley Senator Sue Rezin $65,000* New record Grand Champion Steer Kade Gensini Putnam County Governor JB Pritzker and First Lady MK Pritzker Friends of the Gensini Family $105,000 $5,000 Total: $110,000* New record







