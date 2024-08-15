State Police Arrest Pennsylvania Man For Attempted Murder Following Road Rage Incident In Frederick County

August 14, 2024

(THURMONT, MD) – Maryland State Troopers arrested a Pennsylvania man today on attempted murder and gun charges following a reported road rage incident in Frederick County.

The accused is identified as Bryant Paradine, 37, of Littlestown, Pennsylvania. Paradine is currently charged with attempted murder, use of a gun in commission of a felony, and other related offenses. Paradine was arrested this evening, transported to the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack for processing, and is now awaiting an initial appearance before a district court commissioner.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m. today, Maryland State Troopers from the Frederick Barrack responded to the area of southbound US15 at Tippin Drive for a reported road rage incident involving shots fired. Troopers on the scene observed shots through the passenger compartment of the victim’s vehicle. The victim was uninjured during the incident. The Maryland State Police Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene and processed the victim’s vehicle and subsequently recovered a projectile.

The motorist involved, had called 9-1-1 and described the suspect vehicle as a maroon Chevrolet SUV with Pennsylvania tags. A lookout was immediately provided to police in the area.

State Police investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division were able to identify a suspect vehicle and found it parked unoccupied at a business in Thurmont, Maryland. Investigators located the suspect, later identified as Paradine, inside the business and executed a search warrant on the vehicle resulting in the recovery of a loaded 9mm handgun and a spent shell casing of the same caliber. Assistance was provided by officers from the Thurmont Police Department.

The Maryland Department of State Police is dedicated to creating safer communities within Maryland, including actively addressing all reported incidents of gun violence on our highways. Motorists are urged to prioritize highway safety: avoid impaired and aggressive driving, obey the speed limit and don’t drive distracted to prevent injuries and fatalities on our roadways.

Police continue to seek information in the investigations into the murders of Delonte Hicks, Charles Marks, and Nyah Hairston. Police urge anyone with information relating to these investigations or other highway gun crimes, to contact investigators by calling 410-538-1887.





