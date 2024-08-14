CBP officers seize $653K in mixed narcotics at Del Rio Port of Entry

DEL RIO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Del Rio Port of Entry seized more than $653,000 in cocaine, brown heroin and black tar heroin in a single enforcement action.

“This significant seizure of mixed hard narcotics underscores not only the seriousness of the drug threat our officers face every day but also illustrates the effectiveness of our border security efforts employed at the port,” said Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry.

Packages containing 21 pounds of cocaine, nearly eight pounds of brown heroin and 13.5 pounds of black-tar heroin seized by CBP officers at Del Rio Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on Aug. 12 at Del Rio International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a Ford pickup hauling another pickup on a utility trailer driven by a male 24-year-old U.S. citizen for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination of the vehicle that included utilization of a non-intrusive inspection system and CBP canines. Upon closer physical examination, CBP officers discovered eight packages containing a total of nearly 21 pounds of alleged cocaine, three packages containing nearly eight pounds of alleged brown heroin and six packages containing a total of 13.5 pounds of alleged black-tar heroin hidden within the hauled vehicle. The narcotics had a combined estimated street value of $653,892.

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

