Wyoming National Guard Hosts Another Successful Educator Leadership Rendezvous

The Wyoming National Guard celebrated its fourth successful year of hosting the Educator Leadership Rendezvous from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2024, at the Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center. This annual event continues to build strong relationships between educators and Guard members, highlighting the value of the National Guard as a viable career path for students and enhancing recruitment efforts.

The ELR offers educators a firsthand experience of the National Guard’s operations and showcases the various opportunities for students post-graduation. At the same time, Guard members gain insights into how they can better support schools and improve their recruitment strategies.

“Hopefully, educators can learn that the military is not necessarily a last resort option for their students. We need the brightest and the best,” said Master Sgt. Michael Palmer, the recruiting and retention superintendent for the Wyoming Air National Guard. “By spending three days with us, seeing who we are and what we do, they gain an appreciation for our work. It’s a great relationship-building opportunity.”

Madison Lacey, the teacher, leadership, and awards coordinator for the Wyoming Dept. of Education, who also helps coordinate the ELR with the Wyoming Guard, emphasized the importance of this partnership. “Having conversations about the different pathways and opportunities provided by the Guard opens the eyes of our educators and the state of Wyoming. The ELR is a great pathway for students and something we should be supporting.”

The ELR is a three-day event that pairs Wyoming Guard service members, many of whom are recruiters, with educators as they participate in activities together. Although Camp Guernsey canceled the planned C-130 plane ride due to smoke in the area, participants still experienced a black hawk helicopter ride, rappelled over cliffs, engaged in a weapons simulation, and enjoyed several other activities. The event culminated in an intense paintball competition, pitting squad against squad.

Each evening, several leaders from the Wyoming Guard spoke with educators about the current state of the Guard and sought feedback on how to improve recruitment efforts. Speakers included Brig. Gen. Steve Alkire, assistant adjutant general, Army; Brig. Gen. Justin Walrath, assistant adjutant general, Air; Command Senior Enlisted Leader Chief Master Sgt. Josh Moore; and Wyoming National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Greg Porter.

“I think it’s beneficial when we hear from the adjutant general and other leaders about the realities of our world and the role that both the military and schools play in shaping the future,” said Becky Junge, a fourth-grade teacher from Casper, who has participated in the ELR before. “And what we can do as educators is present the military as a viable option for students, not just a last resort.”

Junge encourages other Wyoming educators to attend the ELR. “This is a professional development experience like no other. I encourage every educator to take the leap and check it out.”