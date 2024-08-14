Submarine psychologist awarded prestigious Arthur W. Melton Early Achievement Award

Giangrande, assigned to Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 32, received the 12th annual award for “early achievements in military psychology” and was selected from a pool of 1,200 potential military mental health professionals.



“Receiving this award exemplifies the work I have done throughout my career in the Navy,” Giangrande said. “Much of the work I do as a psychologist focuses on how I can empower others to live a more fulfilling life and overcome personal and occupational challenges.”

The Arthur W. Melton Early Achievement Award, from the American Psychological Association (APA), Division 19 (Military Psychology), recognizes outstanding early career achievements in military psychology, normally within five to 10 years of entry into the field.

The citation reads that the recipient of this award “has clearly shown the advancement of the profession of military psychology, improved effectiveness of the military psychology system, and service on behalf of the welfare of military personnel.”

“This award is a reminder that I am making an impact on the military psychology community, and that the sacrifices I have made along the way are appreciated and valued,” Giangrande added.

The award’s namesake, Arthur w. Melton, was an air force psychologist during World War II and continued to serve and revolutionize the way psychologists operate in the military. Dr. William Brim, President of APA Division 19 Society for Military Psychology, presented the award during the ceremony.

Giangrande, an Islip, New York native and 2019 graduate of Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, commissioned in the Navy in 2018 after her training director encouraged her to get into military psychology.

“I expressed that I was interested in a career that challenged me, aligned with my values, and would increase opportunities for making a national and global impact,” Giangrande explained. “During my fourth year of the doctoral program, I obtained a recruiter, applied for Navy internship sites, and was matched with a Navy Psychology internship via the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC).”

Giangrande will continue to serve in the U.S. Navy Submarine Force as she transfers to Naval Submarine School next year, also in Groton.

SRS 32 medical clinic treats Groton and Portsmouth-based submariners assigned to 19 submarines homeported in the U.S. northeast. SRS 32’s primary mission is to centralize administrative and support functions, economize resources, and provide a common pool of experts who provide complete functional support to the commanders of Submarine Squadrons 2, 4, and 12. SRS 32 provides support in the areas of administration, medical, legal, chaplain, supply, combat systems, engineering, communications, and operations to improve operational readiness.

