MDC and partners host forest and wildlife management workshop Sept. 7 in Portland

PORTLAND, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and several partners invite the public to a forest and wildlife management workshop Sept. 7 in Portland. This workshop will be held on Bill and Margie Haag’s property in Portland from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Participants will learn effective land management strategies for wildlife, sustainable harvesting practices, and how to use prescribed fire to manage different landscapes. Professionals from MDC, the University of Missouri Extension, and consulting foresters will be available to answer questions and provide insight on different management practices. Participants also can learn how to receive a free visit from a consulting forester.

This event is free to the public, and lunch will be provided. Registration for the event is required and can be done at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4bb. Registration will close Sept. 2 at 5 p.m. Questions about this event can be sent to Brian Schweiss at schweissb@missouri.edu or to Tom Westhoff at westhoff@windstream.net. The Hagg property is located at 8801 Little Tavern Creek Road in Portland.