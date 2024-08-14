Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,406 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,242 in the last 365 days.

National Telecommuting institute, NTI, Releases Ableist Language Guide

Empowering the Disability Community: Accessible Jobs, Training and Partnerships

Learn how to identify and avoid ableist language that discriminates against or marginalize people with disabilities.

UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ableism is the belief that typical abilities are superior, disabled people require ‘fixing’ and defines people by their disability. Ableist language refers to words, phrases, or attitudes that discriminate against or marginalize people with disabilities.

Language that reinforces ableist beliefs are common. Using such language can perpetuate negative stereotypes and harm the self-esteem and social inclusion of individuals with disabilities. It is time that we start to recognize them and work to replace them with nonbiased options.

Ableist language includes:
1. Derogatory Terms: Words that are inherently offensive and demeaning to people with disabilities such as "retarded," "cripple," or "spastic."

2. Stereotypes and Assumptions: Language that perpetuates incorrect or harmful stereotypes about people with disabilities such as assuming that all people with disabilities are helpless, inspirational, or dependent.

3. Metaphors and Figures of Speech: Using disability-related terms metaphorically to describe something negative such as "blind to the truth" or "deaf to criticism.”

Download NTI’s full Ableist Language Guide, to learn more about specific language that should be avoided and alternative choices to convey the same message.

NTI is a nonprofit disability organization that was founded in 1995. NTI’s COO, Alan Hubbard, said “NTI’s mission is to support the disabled community and their caregivers. One way we aim to do this is by educating others on issues affecting people with disabilities. It is impossible for people with disabilities to be seen as equal members of society while we continue to use ableist language so freely.”

Visit www.NTIcentral.org to learn more about the free services NTI provides to Americans with disabilities and their family caregivers.

Leah Terrasi
NTI
lterrasi@nticentral.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

National Telecommuting institute, NTI, Releases Ableist Language Guide

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Social Media, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more